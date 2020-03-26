City Series - Martina Gerotto in Venice, We the Isolationists (63rd Corona Diary)

March 26, 2020

[Text and photo by Martina Gerotto]

I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the dark sky of these nights. I think it’s not that difficult to disappear from this world. It is perhaps for this reason that for all these years I have done nothing but develop life strategies, to live intensely, to do well the things that had to be done, to follow the rules, to feed that soul that one day should replace my body in this life. Perhaps….

