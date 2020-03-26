City Series – Mukul S. Kareya in Delhi, We the Isolationists (58th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Mukul S. Kareya]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see the first human civilization on Earth. I want to tell them about their precarious decisions. I hesitate, hoping man’s story will be told. I find myself lying on the ground. The virus spared none of us, coaxing it’s way in every human. The infection grew devouring every human, we had it coming. I have a subdued thought if Earth will miss us.
I open my eyes thinking nature has the best mechanism for solving any problem. Billy Joel’s we didn’t start the fire plays in background.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.