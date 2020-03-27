City Series – Lincoln Lally in Coolum Beach, Australia, We the Isolationists (70th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Lincoln Lally]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see that I am still in the chair. It takes practice but if I think about it though, I can cheat time. I can suspend my disbelief long enough to drift into a world where I am back under Spanish sun or hitchhiking in France or in Ireland battling a storm for a meal that felt more apocalyptic than this. I see the future of my friends dancing at the beach. I see people with sun-kissed skin, hugging and locked in long trains of morphed conversation.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.