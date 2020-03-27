City Series – Rana Khan in Toronto, We the Isolationists (67th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Rana Khan]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself re-living the phone call from the hospital, informing me that next week’s surgery has been put on indefinite hold. Medical staff isn’t immune to the virus, it seems, and the nurses who would have taken care of my need, have to be in quarantine to take care of themselves. So what does one do to prevent the stress from spiralling out of control? There is a virus raging outside, and a cancer within my body–and in my seemingly forever self-isolation, I realize that just having another birthday would be the actual celebration.
