City Series – Srilatha Srikanth in Bombay, We the Isolationists (71st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Srilatha Srikant]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see…
My frail mother
A decade ago
Ailing but resolute
In her twilight years
Coaxing her frisky grandchild to eat
Chiding the cook about the spicy and oily sabzi
Shaking her head over an inane TV series
Shushing her noisy nurse into silence
Walking feebly to her bed
Propping her walking stick just so
Smoothening the edges of her pillow
Her left hand busy
Her right hand limp
Getting on with the minutiae of everyday life.
The bits and pieces of living
Providing an anchor of predictability
To a chaotic world.
While I ruminate and fret
Over what is.
