City Series – Saba Qizilbash in Dubai, We the Isolationists (79th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Saba Qizilbash]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself standing in Lahore. I walk down the quiet streets of Cantonment as I make my way to my parents home. I peer through the curtains and see unfamiliar faces, mismatched furniture and strangers in frames on the mantlepiece. I begin the slow walk back to my lighthouse by the sea. I walk through the streets of Iran and take a ferry back to Dubai port. It has been a long walk but without trains, planes, automobiles, vendors, carts and rickshas, the foot journey has been surprisingly shorter than I had expected.
