City Series – Jaya Jaitly in Delhi, We the Isolationists (90th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Jaya Jaitly]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see myself catching the rays of a still friendly sun.
The luxury of a doze.
I have the luxury of speaking to many artisan and artist friends because they are at home.
I find out how they are and how they are feeling, what they doing and who is helping them.
I hear of their village communities helping each other.
I speak to people in Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and hear calm voices, as caring about my well-being as I am of theirs.
I know from them that I am not isolated.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.