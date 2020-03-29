City Series – Tuba Ahmed in Delhi, We the Isolationists (97th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Tuba Ahmed]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see you. It’s so weird how life is full of moving around, people coming and going. Seeing you infront of me after 10 months scared me, it felt incredible. We go and sit at Tara Kafe in Majnu Ka Tila and order peach tea. I scribble in the notebook you are carrying with you and you sit on the other side smiling. Something I had always hoped for was mine today.
