City Series – Vijay Kumar Sharma in Delhi, We the Isolationists (91st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vijay Kumar Sharma]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona… and I see my wife soulmate Sarita Sharma
I just miss her
For her it’s better to stay at hometown Himachal untill this corona days pass
And now
I rearrange my books
Writing poems
But deep down
I just miss my wife
My Mummy Papa
And now
I am standing next to window
Just watching kids playing in park
I miss my childhood
Stay blessed
Stay positive in this difficult time
This time will pass.
