City Series – Viji Venkatesh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (96th Corona Diary)
[Text and photo by Viji Venkatesh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see
All the things life has given me these last 68 years
I see all those who have loved me and accepted my love in return
Those who may be did not love me
But I loved anyway
And those who loved me
But somehow I did not love back
This then is the time to show my love
To those whose love I did not see
As I close my eyes I see everything with New eyes
Wise eyes
Sad eyes
Hopeful eyes
Understanding eyes
I promise to continue loving
Unconditionally
