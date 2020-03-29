City Series - Viji Venkatesh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (96th Corona Diary)

March 29, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Viji Venkatesh]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see
All the things life has given me these last 68 years
I see all those who have loved me and accepted my love in return
Those who may be did not love me
But I loved anyway
And those who loved me
But somehow I did not love back
This then is the time to show my love
To those whose love I did not see

As I close my eyes I see everything with New eyes
Wise eyes
Sad eyes
Hopeful eyes
Understanding eyes

I promise to continue loving
Unconditionally

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

