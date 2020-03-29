City Series – Wendy O’Hanlon in Coolum Beach, Australia, We the Isolationists (100th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Wendy O’Hanlon]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see the waves rolling in nearby me. I hear, feel the crashing. I ‘see’, hear the stillness of the night – the day – a calm black, yet brightness. Soft rain.

I feel a swell of warmth. I AM HOME. In the midst of this global pandemic, I AM HOME!!! I close my eyes and feel safe, warm – for the first time in many years.

Hands and minds touching me from across the world – and yet we dare not touch… I see the Earth breathing. YES!!!

My eyes are still closed – I still hear, feel, sense.

Alert, but peaceful?

We were right about 2020 being a decade of change… we just could not have imagined THIS!

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.