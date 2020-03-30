City Series - Agathe in Meudon, France, We the Isolationists (103rd Corona Diary)

March 30, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Agathe]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see trees. Poplars, gently waving in the wind as if God had preferred to touch their crown rather than care for us. I am not a believer but I can’t help thinking this feels like one of His wrath. For he is a He of course in my mind. Then, I open my eyes and think I’d better fold the laundry. I wonder what’s that stain on my floor and/or if I have enough eggs to cook an omelet for my husband. I have to deal with his wrath first. God will have to wait.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

