March 30, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Céline Bignon in Pondicherry, We the Isolationists (112th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Céline Bignon]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the makeshift office I made by my bed, ersatz of my own productivity, while the news of the world occupy my mind. The digital world offers solace in allowing one to retain one’s job, and allocates times and resources into feeding the stray felines and canines. Unexpected victims of a world centred on humans and their ability for greed, other creatures of nature might escape the ruffle, but some will come down with us. It is up to us to lower the blow.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

