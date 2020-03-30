City Series – Disha Patel in Paris, We the Isolationists (107th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Disha Patel]
I close my eyes in my self-isolation from corona and I see myself healing just like this earth, feels like I was hurting myself, and I was allowing other people to hurt me and never looked after myself, in this every day’s busy life I never sat quietly and, always tried to avoid reality. But, now, I am finally nourishing myself. In the distance, I see people disappearing, and I can feel a void inside me. Still, for the first time, I am allowing myself to let go of something I no longer can hold, allowing myself to discover new choices, new ways of life. I can’t see myself anywhere but here, and now I am fully living in the present. I no longer think what tomorrow will be like, I am breathing deeply, and I see today, I see myself happy, peaceful, and satisfied.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.