City Series - Nipa in Delhi, We the Isolationists (111th Corona Diary)

City Series – Nipa in Delhi, We the Isolationists (111th Corona Diary)

March 30, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series - Nipa in Delhi, We the Isolationists (111th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Nipa]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself at my desk in office, all alone, surrounded by empty workstations. I punch into my keyboard but the screen is blank, it’s swallowing my words. The printer at the far end starts spewing paper. I pick up one A4 sheet: “You have been warned,”it says in bold. All the computer screens come to life, flashing the same message. I start screaming but only silence escapes my parched mouth. I run towards the door, it’s locked. On it are taped the words, “You are trapped in your own bubble.”

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Sadia Hashmi in Delhi, We the Isolationists (88th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Ritika Parwal in Jaipur, We the Isolationists (60th Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Viji Venkatesh in Bombay, We the Isolationists (96th Corona Diary)