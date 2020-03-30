City Series – Pragya Gurung in Bangalore, We the Isolationists (105th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Pragya Gurungl]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see my home that had to be left closed, for fear aroused from facial features that would not sit too well with the ones around.
I see wary dread in eyes that crossed in my travel from the Southern city to Northern hills.
“Where are you from? Where do you go? If there is any worry, let us know?”
I see another house, the one I left years ago in search of reasons and means of my own.
Ever smiling, ever welcoming parents, desperate to have their only child back.
A house that only grows more flowers each time I visit.
