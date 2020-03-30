City Series – Souzeina in New York City, We the Isolationists (104th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Souzeinal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see my younger self, so full of dreams. An old friend, while checking up on me, sent me photos of two pages of her old slam book. It was from almost a decade ago. I close my eyes and think about who we used to be when we were young. So hopeful and optimistic. I open my eyes and sigh.
