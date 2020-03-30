City Series - Souzeina in New York City, We the Isolationists (104th Corona Diary)

[Text and photo by Souzeinal]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona and I see my younger self, so full of dreams. An old friend, while checking up on me, sent me photos of two pages of her old slam book. It was from almost a decade ago. I close my eyes and think about who we used to be when we were young. So hopeful and optimistic. I open my eyes and sigh.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

