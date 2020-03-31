City Series – Carla Caddy in Weymouth, England, We the Isolationists (114th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Carla Caddy]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself hearing a peaceful world outside flourishing. Birds chirping, the waves embracing the shore and the breeze rustling the trees. The world continues to exist without us, yet we cannot exist without it or each other.
Everyday people hurt and judge one another, show ignorance to those who should be idolised whilst putting others on a pedestal. Habitats and animals are destroyed who have more right than any of us to peace. So why can’t we love and respect everything around us?
We have a chance to give back and make a difference, let’s not waste it.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.