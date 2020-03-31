City Series - Jigyasa Agarwal in Jhansi, We the Isolationists (117th Corona Diary)

March 31, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Jigyasa Agarwal]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a comma pushing the full stop. I see betrayed roads, dispatched lives, unsettling air of loneliness while my heart pushes me to feel the clear sky, falling leaves without being crushed, mending relationships and silence. Then I get up and make a cup of coffee, sit at my terrace, reconciling my heart and my mind, and start writing a corona letter to a blogger, ascertaining, this would be the only best part about quarantine.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

