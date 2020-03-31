City Series – Nabiha Fatima in Delhi, We the Isolationists (121st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Nabiha Fatima]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself standing in front of a mirror. Although the reflection was mine but there was some addition to it. A girl with bloodshed clothes due to the veins that burst from her scalp. Her pale skin was way brighter than her intentions. Her hands were resting on my shoulder while we communicated through our minds. The loneliness felt in this time was no longer in existence. I was resting in peace with my shoulder friend.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.