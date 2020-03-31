City Series – Sana Awan in Attock, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (120th Corona Diary)

City Series – Sana Awan in Attock, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (120th Corona Diary)

March 31, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Sana Awan in Attock, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (120th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Sana Awan]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a world much taken for granted. Somewhere in the middle of my begonia porch, I feel a nagging pain of neglecting what we had. It has now become a gall of time. Everyone is having a paradoxical existence. The concept of defamilirization is well understood in the very time where hugs and kisses mean enemity and hostility.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Maria Faraz in Lahore, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (10th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Ritika Parwal in Jaipur, We the Isolationists (60th Corona Diary)