City Series – Ishan Kaur in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (132nd Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Ishan Kaur]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself stuck in a time capsule, each day to pass in the wait of tomorrow. And the aspect of tomorrow as uncertain as today. Stuck in limbo bidding time, binding time, till there is no time.

We exhausted the time we had to live on our terms, and now the universe is showing us what life was meant to be.

Maybe that was the plan all along?

To give the pawns their materialistic whims and fancies, only to be snatched away in a blink by a minuscule particle.

Funny how we learn to finally live, when stuck in a time capsule.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.