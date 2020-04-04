City Series – Divya Patpatia in Melbourne, We the Isolationists (142nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Divya Patpatia]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the privileged immigrant I now am, walking in a city holding its breath far away from everything I called home thinking if you live for yourself alone, you are in great danger of being bored to death. I see a generation that takes it all for granted–the leaping, the running, the loving, and the families. I see us hoodwinked to believe we have plenty of time in life. I see myself reminiscing everyday memories of home left behind believing that bad times are good times to prepare for better times.
