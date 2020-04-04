City Series – Ekta Shaikh in Karachi, Pakistan, We the Isolationists (138th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Ekta Shaikh]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the empty and soulless streets of Karachi. I hear dogs barking, as if they were calling us outside. This hidden moment confirms the arrival of a new perspective, perhaps one that understands privilege. I see stability, or is it stagnation? One doesn’t always see the light at the end of a tunnel, and most times it’s not even a tunnel that limits us. We stand now inside a bubble. Our personalised coping mechanisms to get through these times. And when reality hits, and the realisation of these unprecedented times settles in, I find myself feeling exposed to the unknown.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.