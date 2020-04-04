City Series – Geetha Jagannathan in New Jersey, We the Isolationists (144th Corona Diary)

City Series – Geetha Jagannathan in New Jersey, We the Isolationists (144th Corona Diary)

April 4, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Geetha Jagannathan in New Jersey, We the Isolationists (144th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Geetha Jagannathan]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see ammayi, gazing into emptiness, unfazed by the fly buzzing near her head. We are weeks away from Agni Nakshatram, yet the air is sweltering and her blouse is drenched in sweat. The ceiling fan lends little but white noise. What’s on her mind? Memories of a distant time? A muddled mess of everything and nothing? Blank, like her gaze? I’ll never know what’s on her Alzheimer’s-ridden mind, but It’s not worries of a deadly virus that’s brought the world to its knees.

I open my eyes to a temperature-controlled home and a heavy heart in quarantine some 13,000 kms away.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Jigyasa Agarwal in Jhansi, We the Isolationists (117th Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Rana Khan in Toronto, We the Isolationists (67th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Arif Reshi in Kulgam, We the Isolationists (61st Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Nile Ben in Cochin, We the Isolationists (133rd Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)