City Series – R S Krishna in Godalatty, Tamil Nadu, We the Isolationists (146th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by R S Krishna]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself realizing the prophecies of a dystopian world by several writers, film makers and artists is here. Things are not happening to someone other no more, not in distant geography, not in remote history, not to communities economic or socially marginalized or in minority… they are not even happening in literature, arts and cinema. It is happening now, to each of us. Social pathologies have become casually manifest but now it’s more malevolent outcomes are on continuous display–a new normal that none of us including the privileged are unaffected by. Indeed we, the privileged, have brought it upon ourselves, not just merely on the disenfranchised which we always inflicted as a routine.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.