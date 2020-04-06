City Series – Pragati Srivastava in Basti, We the Isolationists (149th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Pragati Srivastava]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see through the rearview mirror that we’re not going to remember this time just for corona.
We will also remember this time for kind people who reached out to us when we were feeling our loneliest; we’ll also remember it for having the extra time we get spent with our families; we’ll also remember the friends whose emergency help to us went beyond the friendly words.
We’ll remember this time not just for corona.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.