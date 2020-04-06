City Series – Prerna Kataria in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, We the Isolationists (150th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Prerna Kataria]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself in the cold-stone walls of a prison with doors wide open, reminding me of poet Rumi’s words, but this time not metaphorically, but in reality.
It gives me space for self-realisation, for witnessing the extreme images of humans haunting the nightmares of mother nature that has turned the world upside down, animals replacing humans, metaphors turning into history. And I wish I could turn back time and let the healing of nature happen without any suffering. But No! I forgot that everything comes with a trade-off. Gain one thing and lose another. That’s something no one can change.
Realising that all of this will remain an enigma to me, I continue pondering over how to balance my work, assignments, mental health and passion, all together under this quagmire of life and death.
