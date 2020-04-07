City Series – Matilde in Ankara, Turkey, We the Isolationists (153rd Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Matilde]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself and the love of my life waking up in Delhi. One of the city which blessed us with some of the happiest moment of our life. I can still feel the smell of the tiarè outside and I can see the small park where I use to walk during the sunset time. I can feel the thick air of the night on my skin and I can hear the thousand voices of this city that never sleeps (sorry New York, but New Delhi has The Spark).

I can see myself writing my books under the shadow of a huge mango tree in Sunder Nagar just after being in Sarojini Nagar where I got an amazing red lehenga for my wedding.

I see all this and when I open my eyes I just feel grateful for all the beautiful moments I had the privilege to live. I am sure that many other will come and so I grab again my pen and I keep on writing.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.