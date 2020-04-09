City Series – Ridhima Sharma in New York, We the Isolationists (165th Corona Diary)

April 9, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Ridhima Sharma]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a world of screens and distances. In the cacophony of this pandemic, I have visions of different kinds… a promise to my Ma to wash my hands a million times. My Amma’s crooked smile, as I sip my adrakwali chai steeped in memories of home — the hyacinths over my window orient towards sunshine. My mind excavates emotions of several kinds to rejoice in the palimpsest nuances of gratitude I find. Our healing warriors continue to battle day and night, so let us not lose our insanity, for this too shall pass.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

