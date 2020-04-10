City Series – Richa Thakur in Patna, We the Isolationists (168th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Richa Thakur]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see a void! A void that curbs a plethora of underlying truths. A void that subdues an ebullition of experiences. Experiences which not only speak of my past and present, but also acts as a window to my soul. A void that needs to be illuminated in order to uncover my true self, which has been overshadowed by the burden of my existence in this materialistic world. A self that wishes to defeat that void and get liberated from it. A void that holds me back, firlmy, but fails to hold my unbreakable faith, the way a sieve fails to hold the nectar.
