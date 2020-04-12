City Series – Eileen Walder in Edmund, Australia, We the Isolationists (179th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Eileen Walder]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself reflecting on the fragility of life. Why am I still here despite numerous brushes with death? In a wood in Warwickshire, a lonely, unloved child buried her face in glorious bluebells hearing the braying of the hunt pack, praying the fox would escape, screaming as the hunters trample down the fleeting beauty of her sanctuary. Life is fleeting. I recall the young men I loved, places visited, experiences never forgotten, people now lost. Have I made any difference to this world because I was granted life? I now see my family, scattered between Australia and England, via video link. Friends across the world still make me laugh; past students share their lives online, so I am not lonely or unloved. God willing I did something right and will survive my isolation.
