City Series – Chahat Khattar in Delhi, We the Isolationists (185th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Chahat Khattar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see my noisy joint family around me. A few people are on their phone, while kids are busy with their own plays and lives. The family heads are watching the news, and the rest are trying to make sense of it all. And, amid all this, I’m waiting for the panic to settle down and reach an equilibrium where we all can collectively introspect and pray, and find the voices that have been buried for long.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.