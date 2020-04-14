The blogger is a devotee of Sufi Saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and Author Arundhati Roy

“Soofi says that Proust is his favorite writer, and his project has, over the years, taken on an increasingly Proustian quality. He has been passing in and out of the same neighborhoods for more than a decade, documenting the minutest social and cultural changes… “–The New Yorker

“… Mayank Austen Soofi is street-spiritual as well as funny, engaging and wise.”

With 2,748 posts (plus over 19,500 images on Instagram), it (The Delhi Walla) features the Delhi you should see, the Delhi that you never see, the Delhi that lies forgotten and sometimes even the Delhi that will come to be.

“The Delhi Walla is one of the city’s best-known flâneurs.”

“The Delhi Walla is a one-man encyclopedia of the city.”

“The Delhi Walla is a celebration of the food, culture and books of India’s capital.”

Biography of The Delhi Walla

Since 2007, Mayank Austen Soofi has been collecting hundreds of stories taking place in Delhi, through writing and photography, for his acclaimed website The Delhi Walla. Every day, Mayank walks around the city with his camera and notebook to track down the part of extraordinary that exists in the seemingly mundane aspects of urban lives. By exploring and documenting the streets, buildings, houses, cuisines, traditions and people of Delhi, his work is also an attempt to give the megalopolis an intimate voice, and to capture the passing of time in this otherwise restlessly changing city.

Mayank is also a daily columnist for Hindustan Times newspaper, and the author of ‘Nobody Can Love You More: Life in Delhi’s Red Light District’ (published by Penguin) and the four-volume ‘The Delhi Walla’ guidebooks (HarperCollins).

“The Delhi Walla shows an offbeat view of Delhi.”

“The Delhi Walla is an excellent resource for ‘alternative’ Delhi.”

“The Delhi Walla spends his time in Delhi’s most obscure streets looking for endangered chaiwallahs making tea or other cultural touchstones.”

“The Delhi Walla has the knack of bringing out the unusual from the usual, and presenting the city in a different light.”

“The Delhi Walla is an excellent Delhi website with news and views about the city.”

“The Delhi Walla is the most compelling guide to India’s capital.”

“The Delhi Walla is a great website for offbeat views of the city.”

“The Delhi Walla is one of the most insightful guides on life — and food — in India’s capital.”

“The Delhi Walla is Delhi’s most idiosyncratic and eccentric website, and reflects a real love of this great but under-loved and underrated city.”

“Perhaps the most compelling and attractive Indian blog is The Delhi Walla blog run by Mayank Austen Soofi.”





