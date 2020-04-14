City Series – Fazila Mansuri in Bombay, We the Isolationists (197th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Fazila Mansuri]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself exploring and knowing about the people of my city, taking pictures and writing about them on my Instagram, which is not possible for the time being. I failed to take admission this year in Master’s degree in Journalism. But I’m grateful for the hobbies that I can pursue at home, along with spending time in the family.
These days I strongly relate to Anne Frank, whom I love as passionately as a blogger I know loves Emily Dickinson.
I open my eyes and I see myself satisfied that even if I can’t pursue journalism for now, I’m at least writing.
