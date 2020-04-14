City Series – Somrita Urni Ganguly in Calcutta, We the Isolationists (199th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Somrita Urni Ganguly]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see roses blooming on my twenty-year-old tree. Every morning. With such a bright redness, in such plenitude. Why has spring not been curfewed yet? Why are these birds holding conferences outside my window? Haven’t they been informed that spring has been cancelled this year? Haven’t they heard cold mouths screaming without sound for oxygen in ICUs? Spring sets so many things in motion in this ageing city, year after every year. The gentlest of breezes can move flowers, lazy blades of grass, and iron resolves. It feels like such a gift, every year. But of what use is an explosion of rainbows to a nation under quarantine?
