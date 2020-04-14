City Series – Twinkle Makol in Delhi, We the Isolationists (196th Corona Diary)

April 14, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Twinkle Makol]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see how it encouraged me to bridge the existing distance in my family. Time flew and we grew apart, heedlessly.

The dining table which was bought thirteen years ago was used for everything but for meals. And that too with all my family members, perhaps a distant dream. From a huge centre showpiece for my house, my dining table has become a buffet of memories, laughter, and emotions today. It’s sad how it took a whole pandemic to know them fully but it’s never too late.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

