City Series – Vitasta Raina in Bombay, We the Isolationists (193rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Vitasta Raina]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see all the trappings of insanity lining up against my bed again. I brush these off and try and arrange the sequences of my days but the calendar stopped making sense and the alarm clocks are meaningless. One day I will write about resilience and the importance of taking notes, but these days in my self-isolation from Corona, I see tomorrows melting into an eternal labyrinth of dark and day, as the assembly line of my so-called life has stopped for repairs.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.