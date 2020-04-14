City Series – Yash Mishra in Ghaziabad, We the Isolationists (191st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Yash Mishra]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself walking along the period of Golden Age, devoid of any barrier. Where the minds were as pure and pleasing as the River Ganges and I could go towards every Indian port and explore the new ideas and cultures which were being embraced. I actively contribute to it, not only by my knowledge of arts but by chronicling all those vivid moments as well which would the future generations feel proud about their soil.
