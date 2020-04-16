City Series – Aishwarya Praveen in Nagpur, We the Isolationists (202nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aishwarya Praveen]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see reality, finally having caught up with me. It looks at me with pitying eyes as I stand with my back against the wall. It implores me to be one with it, and it says – your suffering is your own doing, your sorrow – a consequence; it says – you hoped for too much and too soon, you saw too little and too late; it says – you two will never be back together; it says – that’s fine; it says – out there, there still are sunsets that need to be watched, flowers that need to be admired, there still is love, there still is happiness. I close my eyes and I see this is true.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.