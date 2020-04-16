City Series – Anurag Minus Verma in Bombay, We the Isolationists (201st Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Anurag Minus Verma]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see empty streets where malnourished crows are gliding over the Bombay sky. I see a few jobless men listening to 70’s songs, smoking cigarettes at their balcony as their phone buzzes with the email that read, “It’s a tough time for us and we can’t provide any salary from next month.” I see hungry dogs barking on the streets. Cats crying at 1 am like young babies. But then, out of nowhere, I see beautiful sunshine which no one has ever seen before and all the piled-up melancholy disappears.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.