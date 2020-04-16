City Series – Suraiya Hasan in Paris, We the Isolationists (200th Corona Diary)

City Series – Suraiya Hasan in Paris, We the Isolationists (200th Corona Diary)

April 16, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

[Text and photo by Suraiya Hasan]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself delved in a delirium exhausted by the electronic sadness. Colors floated in my mind! A longstanding deep desire to start painting again, I found myself in my atelier in front of a huge empty canvas. Away from ‘the echo trap’!! In real life, earlier, I had taken my sewing machine to make some face masks. My mind was brimming with new ideas to make unusual, unique masks for myself and regular ones for my husband! As day breaks, in my adoptive city, every thing goes! Back to my empty canvas I guess I shall make something surreal..!! All what we are living and surrounded by is actually Surreal.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

