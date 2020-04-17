City Series – Mridusmita Bhagawati in Guwahati, We the Isolationists (205th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Mridusmita Bhagawati]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see relationships, the ones which are built of love and respect, the ones which were lost in the world of virtuality, the ones who still managed to sustain themselves. I see a year of hope and self-love, a fear of loss of loved ones, a concern for the deprived. The sound of raindrops igniting a tune by itself, a reminiscence of a long-gone lover who I don’t hate anymore. And each rain ushers a new light, a new tune, a distinct one. And with it another mismatched story.
