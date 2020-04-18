City Series – Aanchal Khulbe in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (211th Corona Diary)

City Series – Aanchal Khulbe in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (211th Corona Diary)

April 18, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Aanchal Khulbe in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (211th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Aanchal Khulbe]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see Patience sitting by my bedside. Smiling at me. Waiting for me to get up, get dressed, cover in clothes and Stay. Remain. Pause.

I flutter through the day and wriggle by the night. I bark, I meow, I coo. She pleasingly smiles.

“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.

Related posts:

  1. City Series – Shomitro Chatterjee in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (52nd Corona Diary)
  2. City Series – Abhijeet Singh in Lucknow, We the Isolationists (24th Corona Diary)
  3. City Series – Damiano in Treviso, Italy, We the Isolationists (9th Corona Diary)
  4. City Series – Surabhi Mathur in Bombay, We the Isolationists (2nd Corona Diary)
  5. City Series – Sophie Luard in London, We the Isolationists (21st Corona Diary)