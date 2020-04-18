City Series – Aditi Kaushiva in London, We the Isolationists (208th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aditi Kaushiva]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see smiling faces through video calls hiding their anxiousness, fighting the unknown; birds flying over sunsets chirping their poetry into empty hearts; books being picked up from decorative shelves, their pages impressing imaginations far and wide onto idle minds; hands holding a lip-kissed bottle of wine beneath the felling gaze of a lover; and I see you – the writer, the poet, the singer, the dancer, the painter, the designer – healing the world with their restorative art.
