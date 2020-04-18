City Series – Aditi Shukla-Fozdar in Ahmedabad, We the Isolationists (215th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Aditi Shukla-Fozdar]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see…
Nothing really changed.
Nothing did.
New wish lists replaced pre-quarantine ones.
The Fear-Of-Missing-Out
Got replaced with
The Fear-Of-I-Didn’t-Make-The-Most-Of-It.
Mommy Guilt got new shades.
And the raging fires of a fettered hope
Turned comatose.
Those that persevered
Phoenix-like
And those that metamorphosed
Chrysalis-like
And those that sighted their shores
Lighthouse-like
Continued to remain “They”.
Nothing really changed.
My storms remained loyal to me.
And the hollows within
Gnawed away, still.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.