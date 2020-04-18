City Series – Lakshmi Padmanabhan in Chennai, We the Isolationists (209th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Lakshmi Padmanabhan]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see the food that amma makes from the kitchen through their fragrances. The smell of urad dal being roasted, I wonder if it’s anything I like or this time too she picked something that dad likes. I smell cashews and jaggery on festivals and on other days, it’s simple hing and curry leaves that spread around the house. Would I ever be able to bring these exact aromas when I cook too?
