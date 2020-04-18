City Series – Shiraza Ibrahim in Monroe, USA, We the Isolationists (216th Corona Diary)

April 18, 2020 · by · in Corona Diary

City Series – Shiraz Ibrahim in Monroe, USA, We the Isolationists (216th Corona Diary)

Our corona diary.

[Text and photo by Shiraza Ibrahim]

I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see nothing. I keep them open to see the city of New York, to see a home in a faraway land, to the smell of what’s to come, to the memory of us. I keep my eyes open for I fear seeing nothing.

