City Series – Shiraza Ibrahim in Monroe, USA, We the Isolationists (216th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Shiraza Ibrahim]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see nothing. I keep them open to see the city of New York, to see a home in a faraway land, to the smell of what’s to come, to the memory of us. I keep my eyes open for I fear seeing nothing.
“We the Isolationists” series urges folks from any part of the world to share a brief diary starting with “I close my eyes in my self-isolation from Corona… and I see…” Not more than 100 words. With a horizontal-sized selfie, along with your city name… please mail to me at mayankaustensoofi@gmail.com.