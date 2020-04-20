City Series – Reshma Sanyal in Pune, We the Isolationists (223rd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Reshma Sanyal]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see struggles of the introverts and recluses, those that are often misunderstood. The struggle to get out of bed and put up that pot for tea, only to realise that the sugar has left me like most and I never cared to get it back. To cook one meal daily and realising it’s possibly better to spend the day in bed, wishing it away. To create, something, anything, anyhow. To deal with self and be kind when others are not. To heal and survive, every single day.
