City Series – Salouni Mohanty in Bhubaneswar, We the Isolationists (222nd Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Salouni Mohanty]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself drifting away to one of those windy evenings of 2021, when I would sit under the porch carpeted by the bougainvilleas lovingly planted by my mother. I feel my hair light up golden and the hope restored as I dare to remember myself in the time of all that once was and how far I’ve come from the quandary. It makes me happy for a moment, smiling softly to myself. For a girl as simple and silly as I, it makes all the difference.
