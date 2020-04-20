City Series – Sumaiya Siddiqui in Manama, Bahrain, We the Isolationists (224th Corona Diary)
Our corona diary.
[Text and photo by Sumaiya Siddiqui]
I close my eyes in self-isolation from corona… and I see myself a survivor of this pandemic, followed by brain surgery. I‘m not only free from this tumor but every sorrow and doubt I have carried within me for years, loving openly and allowing myself to be loved.
I am healthy, beaming with joy, standing next to the most amazing soul from across the border, a quiet, selfless human who pours so much hope and love into me every single day, I can physically feel pain leave my body. I see me giving him my whole world … and myself.
